Advertisement

Dodge County fair food frenzy scheduled for spring

(Source: Dodge County Fairgrounds' website)
(Source: Dodge County Fairgrounds' website)(NBC15)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County Fairgrounds announced a new series of events Wednesday focused on fulfilling fair food cravings and providing outdoor events for families this spring.

The Fair Food Festival will offer free admission and parking to attendees who want to support a variety of vendors, according to a news release. Vendors will offer sweets, fried fair food and local food cart options.

They will also rotate to showcase new local food each month.

People can bring their own lawn chairs or use the picnic tables and shelters available to relax, eat and listen to music over the grounds’ speakers.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. one Saturday per month starting April 24 and run through Oct. 2. The other dates for events include May 8, June 5, July 17 and Sept. 4.

Any funds or donations raised from the events will help support the non-profit Fair Association and the maintenance of the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Stanford's Kathryn Plummer (2) spikes around the block by Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) during...
No. 1 Wisconsin selected as unanimous preseason favorite in Big Ten Volleyball
Baldwin tweets from inauguration; Johnson congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris
Baldwin tweets from inauguration; Johnson congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) is brought down by Arizona Cardinals' Chike...
Wisconsin football elevates Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach
More than 45,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated