Dodge County fair food frenzy scheduled for spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County Fairgrounds announced a new series of events Wednesday focused on fulfilling fair food cravings and providing outdoor events for families this spring.

The Fair Food Festival will offer free admission and parking to attendees who want to support a variety of vendors, according to a news release. Vendors will offer sweets, fried fair food and local food cart options.

They will also rotate to showcase new local food each month.

People can bring their own lawn chairs or use the picnic tables and shelters available to relax, eat and listen to music over the grounds’ speakers.

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. one Saturday per month starting April 24 and run through Oct. 2. The other dates for events include May 8, June 5, July 17 and Sept. 4.

Any funds or donations raised from the events will help support the non-profit Fair Association and the maintenance of the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

