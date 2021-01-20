Advertisement

Facebook has removed thousands of accounts linked to QAnon since August

Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.
Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts and groups linked to QAnon.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Facebook said it has removed thousands of accounts linked to the QAnon movement.

The social media giant initially announced it would crack down on QAnon last summer.

The platform has come under increased scrutiny after the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. QAnon and other movements were involved in that insurrection.

Facebook said it has removed more than 18,000 profiles, 10,500 groups and 3,000 pages since August 2020 for violating its policies.

The company said it’s also removed more than 27,000 accounts from the Facebook-owned platform Instagram.

The QAnon movement started as a bizarre conspiracy theory that claimed politicians and celebrities work with international governments to engage in child sex abuse.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Emergencias Madrid, firefighters attend the scene...
Mayor: Madrid blast kills 2; apparently linked to gas leak
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend the Cathedral of St. Matthew the...
LIVE: Biden, Harris arrive at Capitol for inauguration
FILE - In this Nov. 26, 2019 file photo, Paul Erickson leaves the federal courthouse in Sioux...
Ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent pardoned by Trump
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2017 file photo, white nationalist demonstrators clash with...
Neo-Nazi group to pay $10K to Charlottesville car attack survivor
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated