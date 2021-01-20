Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are playing the pirate-themed Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, but only one team has inspired a rousing sea shanty.

Packers fan Joseph Salvo posted his catchy pirate ditty on TikTok, and it captured the attention of the Packers.

“There once was a football team that played at Lambeau Field in ol’ Green Bay ... The frozen tundra covered in snow. Oh, Go you Packers Go!”

"Oh go you #Packers go!"



This will be stuck in your head for weeks! 🔥🎶



(🎥: TikTok duet with Joseph Salvo) pic.twitter.com/Dg85nxcbNy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2021

The team paired Joseph’s sea shanty with some scenes of Lambeau Field and the Packers and posted it on their social media pages.

“This will be stuck in your head for weeks,” the Packers promise.

Joseph Salvo list himself as a Packers fan and singer from Nashville. CLICK HERE to follow him on TikTok.

So why a sea shanty? It’s another one of those social media trends. The BBC reports a Scottish man has become a TikTok star for his sea shanties. That’s inspired other TikTok users, like Joseph Salvo, to create their own songs

The Packers will attempt to make the Buccaneers walk the plank Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff for the NFC Championship is 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.