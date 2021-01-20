Advertisement

Green Bay Packers take notice of fan’s sea shanty TikTok

Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.
Joseph Salvo's Packers sea shanty.(@sephsalvo/TikTok)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are playing the pirate-themed Buccaneers in the NFC Championship, but only one team has inspired a rousing sea shanty.

Packers fan Joseph Salvo posted his catchy pirate ditty on TikTok, and it captured the attention of the Packers.

“There once was a football team that played at Lambeau Field in ol’ Green Bay ... The frozen tundra covered in snow. Oh, Go you Packers Go!”

The team paired Joseph’s sea shanty with some scenes of Lambeau Field and the Packers and posted it on their social media pages.

“This will be stuck in your head for weeks,” the Packers promise.

Joseph Salvo list himself as a Packers fan and singer from Nashville. CLICK HERE to follow him on TikTok.

So why a sea shanty? It’s another one of those social media trends. The BBC reports a Scottish man has become a TikTok star for his sea shanties. That’s inspired other TikTok users, like Joseph Salvo, to create their own songs

@packers

##duet with @sephsalvo This will be stuck in your head for weeks! 🔥🎶 ##gopackgo ##nflplayoffs ##seashanty

♬ original sound - Joseph Salvo

The Packers will attempt to make the Buccaneers walk the plank Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff for the NFC Championship is 2:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65