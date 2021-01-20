Advertisement

Heightened security in Madison on Inauguration Day

By Elise Romas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Security is high at Capitol Buildings across the country.

This comes after the FBI warned of potential armed protests following the mob attack at the US Capitol two weeks ago.

Tuesday was a quiet day in Madison, but law enforcement agencies are still plan to stand by through the night.

Police and sheriff’s deputies have already been ready for potential unrest since the weekend. At the Wisconsin State Capitol Building Tuesday, stop gates were still up at Capitol vehicle entrances, but were open, the first-floor windows of the Capitol were also still boarded up.

Acting Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said it was an “uneventful,” but officers are on standby just in case.

“We were staffed through the weekend with information of protests floating around, and we were staffed up and today out of an abundance of caution with it being inauguration day,” Wahl said. “We have a robust staff and we’ll continue to monitor information and intelligence moving forward and make our staffing plans accordingly.”

Wahl did not give be an estimated number for staffing arrangements, but that it was enough to be prepared for potential protests or unrest.

After several experiences of unrest over the last 9 months, Wahl said officers are more prepared to handle these situations.

“Some of the experiences we’ve drawn on over that period have improved our response and strengthened our partnerships with agencies who have served us well these last couple of weeks as we’ve planned for this past weekend leading up to today,” Wahl said.

The NBC15 news team on scene saw three protesters around 12 p.m. Tuesday, walking around the Capitol with signs. It wasn’t clear what their message was, but they were peaceful.

