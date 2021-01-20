Advertisement

IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - IRS officials are warning Wisconsinites of scams Tuesday related to COVID-19 stimulus checks as the second round of payments are underway.

According to a news release, the IRS Criminal Investigation found that these scams aim to steal people’s Economic Impact Payment and personal information.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Tamera Cantu asked that residents be wary of any phone calls, emails or texts that ask for people’s personal information or offer a “too good to be true” deal.

“Criminals will look for any opportunity to take what they are not entitled to and this is no exception,” Cantu said.

The IRS noted some common COVID-19 scams, including texts asking for tax payers to disclose their bank information in order to receive their stimulus check, and people creating fake donation requests to help those struggling with COVID-19.

The IRS asked that those who hear of or experience a COVID-19 related scam to report them to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866.720.5721 or send them through their online complaint form.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65

Latest News

A hundred Summit Woods residents sign petition for Common Council to overturn original project...
Madison residents express concerns about development proposal
Public Health Madison & Dane County announced a new COVID-19 dashboard is available on its...
Dane Co. health officials launch new COVID-19 dashboard
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
New development leads to questions in Madison neighborhood
New development leads to questions in Madison neighborhood