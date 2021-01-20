Madison council rejects Edgewood High’s proposed stadium lights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood High School Superintendent Michael Elliott described the Madison Common Council’s rejection of its request to use lights at its Goodman Athletic Complex as “truly disappointing.”

“I really feel bad for our students who are hurt the most by this outcome,” he said. “We worked hard with the neighborhood associations the past several months to reach a compromise.”

On Tuesday night, the council voted down the high school’s proposal with 13 of 17 council members opposing the lights.

Elliott argued the high school has met all of the requirements and ordinances required by the city and accused the council of treating Edgewood differently than other schools.

“This vote prevents Edgewood from fully using its facilities and is undeserving to our students, who like all students, simply want to play a limited number of home games on their home field under the lights,” he added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.