Madison Fire investigates fire at former Oscar Mayer plant location

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department is investigating a fire Tuesday night that used to be the location of the Oscar Mayer plant.

The Madison Fire Department reported around 9:55 p.m. that they were called to 910 Oscar Avenue to respond to a fire alarm and dispatched their typical fire response team.

Madison Fire noted that they later sent additional units to the fire, including their fire investigation team.

One person was checked over by a medic, but firefighters did not have any information on their condition or what they were treated for.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as more information comes in.

