Madison residents express concerns about development proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New developments are going up all over Madison and some residents in the Summit Woods neighborhood are worried the City is cutting corners when it comes to approving new projects.

Sarah Larson has called the Summit Woods neighborhood home for two decades. She had some concerns after a conditional use permit gained unanimous approval from the City of Madison Plan Commission in November.

KBA LLC wants to build a three-story, 53-unit apartment complex in the neighborhood.

“We’re very close knit,” Larson said. “The neighborhood presented concerns that we don’t believe the Plan Commission accounted for in their decision.”

Those concerns include increased traffic, a lack of affordable housing units and apartments big enough for families.

“We feel that the plan commission didn’t apply the conditional use standards they need to under the law,” Larson said.

The Director of Madison’s Planning Division, Heather Stouder said City staff met somewhere between seven to 10 times to talk about this project and held two neighborhood meetings before the public hearing.

“In order to approve the conditional use, which happens more often than not, the plan commission needs to find that all of those standards have been met, and they were able to do that in this case,” Stouder said.

On average, Stouder said the City sees around three or four conditional use permits every couple of weeks, and not all of them are approved.

“Despite the difference in size of buildings nearby, it was consistent with the plans we had for this site,” Stouder said.

However, many Summit Woods residents say they want a better explanation before the project breaks ground.

“We believe that the city council needs to review that so that our neighborhood can have an adequate voice in the development process,” Larson said.

Around 100 Summit Woods residents signed a petition to appeal the original project plans. The Madison Common Council will vote on whether to move forward with the development tonight.

They need at least two-thirds of a vote to overturn it. That meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For context, all developers must fulfill certain requirements outlined by the city to be approved for a conditional use permit. They must have that permit before moving forward with a project.

