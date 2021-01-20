Advertisement

More than 45,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released preliminary data Wednesday that more than 45,000 Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

DHS’ daily COVID-19 dashboard indicates that 45,638 people have been fully vaccinated, as the preliminary data also notes that 10,392 doses were administered.

DHS also reports that the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized has decreased since the previous day, now sitting at 865 total patients. There were 119 patients newly hospitalized Wednesday.

The number of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 has also decreased since the previous day, which is now 203 people.

With 1,552 new COVID-19 cases confirmed positive in Wisconsin, the total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 525,924.

The seven-day rolling average has also continued to decrease, DHS noted, dipping to 1,807 cases. This is the lowest it has been since Sept. 22 when it reached 1,838.

There were also 50 new COVID-19 related deaths reported Wednesday, DHS added.

