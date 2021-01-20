Advertisement

NBC15 Political Analyst breaks down history of inaugural speeches

Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After Chief Justice John Roberts swears President-elect Joe Biden into office, Biden will address the nation as president for the first time in his inaugural address.

NBC15 Political Analyst and UW Whitewater Professor Richard Haven broke down some of the inaugural speeches he believes are the best, as well as his expectations of Biden’s speech.

