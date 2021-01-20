Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin selected as unanimous preseason favorite in Big Ten Volleyball

Three Badgers earn preseason All-Big Ten honors
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Voted on by the Big Ten coaches and announced by the conference Wednesday, No. 1 Wisconsin volleyball has been chosen as the unanimous preseason Big Ten favorites for the 2020-2021 volleyball season.

The defending 2019 Big Ten champions and national runner-ups are ranked No. 1 by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. UW opens the season ranked top-10 in the country for a sixth straight season.

The Big Ten also announced its Preseason All-Big Ten Team where Badgers seniors Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke were both unanimous selections.

Fellow senior Molly Haggerty was voted as second-team All-Big Ten.

The No. 1 Badgers open their season on Friday hosting No.13 Purdue for a 5:30 P.M. start time and game two will be played on Saturday at 8 P.M. Both games will be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.

2020-21 PRESEASON POLL

1. WISCONSIN

2. Minnesota

3. Nebraska

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Michigan

7. Ohio State

8. Illinois

9. Michigan State

10. Northwestern

11. Indiana

12. Maryland

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers

