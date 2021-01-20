President-elect Joe Biden plans to start term with “America United” inaugural theme

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris will be sworn into office at 10:30 a.m., in Washington D.C., at an inaugural event billed with the theme “America United.”

According to Biden’s inaugural committee, the speech is meant to springboard the new journey for the president-elect’s team, helping close the two parties’ divide.

Following weeks of unrest and two weeks removed from the riot on Capitol Hill, the divide in the country and its political parties has never been greater. It is a tall task to address, and one that will not be fixed in the first speech Biden makes as president, but Allison Prasch, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin, is looking for a few ways he can begin that journey of healing with the speech.

“He can recognize the plight and the experience of ordinary citizens living through COVID-19,” said Prasch. “We have all experienced loss in some particular way, so acknowledge that is important; the second thing he can do is lay out a path forward.”

She added that the visuals of giving a speech about the divide in this country in a city occupied by thousands of troops from the National Guard offering security during the inauguration is a stark visual, but also shows a theme of resilience and unity by refusing to allow protests and riots. And for those at home, Prasch offered a few tips on how you can critically watch the events of the day unfold.

“What they need to do first and foremost is look at both the audience and the tone,” said Prasch. “How does Biden seek to connect with ordinary Americans and recognize their pain and I also think it’s important that he reminds his audience that we do have things in common even though it is difficult to see that.”

To keep numbers down, there are only anticipated to be 1,000 guests for the event, as Biden’s team encourages would-be travelers to stay home instead of celebrating the occasion at the National Mall. In their stead, sit thousands of flags, representing each state, America and the five permanently inhabited territories. Those flags will be illuminated with 56 lights Wednesday night.

