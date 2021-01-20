Republican Party of Wisconsin thanks President Trump

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement thanking President Trump for his service to the country.

“President Trump’s pro-growth agenda and conservative policies brought about landmark achievements for Wisconsin,” the statement reads. “Under the President’s leadership, Wisconsin saw tremendous economic growth, historic peace agreements and hundreds of conservative judges appointed to our courts. We commend President Trump for his strong legacy of conservative accomplishments and thank him for his four years of service to our nation.”

The statement was issued by Party Chairman Andrew Hitt ahead of the presidential inauguration Wednesday where Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

President Trump bid farewell to Washington Wednesday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he received a 21-gun salute as part of a military send-off before boarding Air Force one for his last time as president.

Trump was already in Florida at his provate resort when Biden was sworn in.

