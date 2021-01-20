Advertisement

Rock Co. COVID-19 test site closes over cold temperatures

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Blackhawk Technical College has canceled drive-thru testing Wednesday due to cold temperatures and windchill.

Rock County Public Health Department noted that testing would re-open Thursday.

Testing at the college runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The college added that the site is only allocated 1300 tests per week. Once that number of tests is reached, the site will close and reopen on Wednesday of the following week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

