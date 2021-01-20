Advertisement

SDMAC Committee votes to add public transit workers to Phase 1B vaccination reccomendation

(NBC15)
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -

After public comments were taken into consideration by the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee about who should be included in Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations, public transit workers were finally added to the list.

The original recommendations that SDMAC made to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services of who should be eligible for a COVID vaccine in Phase 1B did not include public transit workers in their list of essential workers.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sent two letters to the committee on behalf of the City of Madison and Madison Metro lobbying to include drivers.

“It really just seems obvious to me that people who are providing essential service, who have to interact with people as part of that service, should be in line for vaccination as soon as possible”, said Mayor Rhodes-Conway.

Employees from Madison Metro have also submitted public comments to the committee for consideration. They say, “If Metro experienced a large outbreak, we don’t have a back-up set of drivers that would be able to continue service on the street. We would be forced to look at service reductions until our driver numbers returned to normal levels. In addition, it’s also extremely important that our mechanics, other maintenance employees, supervisors, etc. also be vaccinated. We have a smaller set of these employees, and if they weren’t available to fuel, maintain, repair, schedule, and dispatch buses for our drivers, we would struggle to provide service at our current levels as well.”

The period for public comment to the committee ended on January 18. The committee voted to recommend public transit workers in their recommendations during a meeting this morning

