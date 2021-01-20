Advertisement

Transgender teen must use male name on offender registry

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has rejected arguments from a transgender teen that she shouldn’t be forced to register as a sex offender because she has to register using her male name.

The teen, identified as Ella in court documents, was adjudicated delinquent after she sexually assaulted a half-blind autistic boy in Shawano County in 2016. She was ordered to register as a sex offender using her male name.

She argued that requirement violates her First Amendment right to freedom of expression as a woman so she shouldn’t have to register.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Ella can identify herself with any name she chooses as long as she includes them on the registry.

