Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris pays tribute to those lost to the COVID-19 pandemic during a solemn ceremony on Tuesday next to the reflecting pool in Washington, D.C. More than 400,000 have died in the pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris has broken the barrier that has kept men at the top of American power for more than two centuries.

The former California senator took the oath of office Wednesday, making her the first female vice president in the nation’s history, as well as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to hold the role.

She’s expected to deliver remarks late Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial, a symbolic choice during a deeply divided period in the nation’s history.

She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and took her oath on a Bible that once belonged to Justice Thurgood Marshall.

