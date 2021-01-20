Advertisement

Wis. 8-year-old to appear at Pres.-elect Biden’s inauguration

Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in...
Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in person.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 8-year-old Wisconsin girl is among the star-studded lineup in Wednesday’s inauguration special.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, a Belleville second grader, made a name for herself last spring when she launched a virtual lemonade stand. Her goal was to raise $90 to feed local families.

Over the weeks she ran the stand, she raised $53,000 for Little John’s Restaurant in Fitchburg. Little John’s is a non-profit, “pay-what-you-can” restaurant whose mission is to help families struggling with food insecurity.

“I feel really happy about what I did since it’s helping people and helping people makes me feel good,” Morgan said. “So I hope other people do that since we can’t only have one or two helpers in the world.

Her efforts then caught the attention of the presidential inaugural planning committee.

Morgan will be one of six Americans who was selected to share their stories during the national broadcast. Her reaction was priceless.

“First I asked my mom what an inauguration was because I didn’t know what that was,” Morgan said. “And once mom told me I was like, you’re kidding.”

The special is hosted by actor Tom Hanks and Morgan will appear virtually.

Performers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake will also be taking part.

The “Celebrating America” special airs Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. on NBC15. The inauguration begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Lady Gaga performs during a drive-in rally for then...
From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural
In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, inmate firefighters prepare to battle the Kincade Fire near...
Fierce California winds fan fires, topple trees and trucks
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
Morbid milestone: More than 400K COVID-19 deaths in America
IRS warns of scams to steal stimulus checks, personal information