Wisconsin begins distributing, receiving at-home COVID-19 tests

Boxes of supplies for COVID-19 saliva tests sit at a testing facility.
Boxes of supplies for COVID-19 saliva tests sit at a testing facility.(UW Health)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state has started distributing and receiving at-home test kits for COVID-19.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services spokeswoman Traci DeSalvo says more than 12,000 kits have been ordered and more than 1,600 have been returned as of last week.

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced in December it had partnered with Vault Medical Services to provide saliva-based tests. Users collect a saliva sample while a testing supervisor monitors the process via Zoom.

The kits are then placed in a UPS drop box and the test results are returned by mail.

Tests are available through the DHS website, and results typically come back 48 to 72 hours later.

