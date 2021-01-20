Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra launches Musician Relief Fund

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced the launch of its Musician Relief Fund as it heads into their winter season.

WCO is teaming up with EatStreet, a Madison-based restaurant delivery platform. From now until January 28th, Madison and Janesville residents who want to support their local musicians will receive $1 off of their order and a $10 coupon to use on a Winter Chamber Series Ticket.

The music industry is just one of the many industries that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Joe Loehnis says that federal dollars during the pandemic have been helpful, but musicians just need more.

“It’s tough. It’s really tough right now to be a professional musician”, said Loehnis.

While the money raised in this fund will be specifically going to musicians, Loehnis adds that going into 2021, artists and musicians could potentially be drivers of the economic recovery.

“It’s an economic engine for small businesses when you have people congregate. Whether it’s an east side music festival, whether it’s for an overture performance or concerts on the square, they’re spending their money at local small businesses”, Loehnis said.

Those interested in hearing WCO’s Winter Chamber Series can purchase a ticket through Overture.

The series is being performed completely virtually.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.