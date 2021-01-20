Advertisement

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra launches Musician Relief Fund

The second drive-in concert will happen at the Mallard's duck pond for people to hear the...
The second drive-in concert will happen at the Mallard's duck pond for people to hear the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.(NBC15)
By Nikki Medanovic
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra announced the launch of its Musician Relief Fund as it heads into their winter season.

WCO is teaming up with EatStreet, a Madison-based restaurant delivery platform. From now until January 28th, Madison and Janesville residents who want to support their local musicians will receive $1 off of their order and a $10 coupon to use on a Winter Chamber Series Ticket.

The music industry is just one of the many industries that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO Joe Loehnis says that federal dollars during the pandemic have been helpful, but musicians just need more.

“It’s tough. It’s really tough right now to be a professional musician”, said Loehnis.

While the money raised in this fund will be specifically going to musicians, Loehnis adds that going into 2021, artists and musicians could potentially be drivers of the economic recovery.

“It’s an economic engine for small businesses when you have people congregate. Whether it’s an east side music festival, whether it’s for an overture performance or concerts on the square, they’re spending their money at local small businesses”, Loehnis said.

Those interested in hearing WCO’s Winter Chamber Series can purchase a ticket through Overture.

The series is being performed completely virtually.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Goll is a member of the Illinois National Guard and was called to help out in D.C.
National Guard soldier from Janesville currently in D.C. helping with security for Inauguration Day
Local National Guardsman deployed to D.C.
Local National Guardsman deployed to D.C.
UW Health Nurse Mavic Tjardes, care team leader on one of University Hospitals COVID-19 units,...
UW Health launches website for seniors looking to get vaccinated
(FILE) Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson,...
Minocqua Brewing Co. raises money to oust Johnson, Tiffany