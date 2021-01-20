Advertisement

Wisconsin football elevates Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach

By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After seven seasons as the head strength and conditioning coach under Paul Chyrst, Ross Kolodziej will take over as the Badgers new defensive line coach.

Kolodziej has been the strength and conditioning coach for Chryst going back to his Pitt days but “Coach K” has he’s known as by his team has his roots in the trenches as he started 45 games at defensive line for the Badgers before playing seven seasons in the NFL.

Following his professional career, Kolodziej served as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin in 2012, working with the Badgers’ defensive line.

“More than anything I’m excited to get started,” Kolodziej said in press release from UW. “What I do on a day-to-day basis will be different, but it won’t be a change in terms of what we’re trying to accomplish. I’m excited for the chance to continue impacting our program and helping our guys become the best they can be.”

During his time leading the Badgers’ weight room, Kolodziej helped develop 11 first-team All-Americans, including six consensus All-America selections, with 33 players earning a spot in the NFL.

Kolodziej will replace Inoke Breckterfield who joined Clark Lea’s staff at Vanderbilt after serving the same role for UW for six seasons.

A native of Stevens Point, WI, Kolodziej is the sixth UW alum on the current Wisconsin coaching staff. Paul Christ, Jim Leonhard, Joe Rudolph, Jon Budmayr, and Mickey Turner are the other former Badgers players now turned coaches in Madison.

Current Badgers defensive starters, Collin Wilder and Faion Hicks showed excitement on twitter with the news that Coach K will be moving to d-line coaching duties.

Kolodziej was apart of UW’s 1998 and 1999 Big Ten championship teams along with the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams.

