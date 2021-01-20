Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers introduce police reform package

Police graphic
Police graphic(ap)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at reforming police use-of-force policies and investigations.

Republican Sens. Van Wanggaard and Alberta Darling unveiled the package on Wednesday.

The legislation would create a board that could investigate officer-involved deaths, require annual reports tallying use-of-force incidents, prohibit training on the use of chokeholds and reduce state aid to municipalities that reduce spending on hiring, training and retaining police.

The package comes after Wisconsin experienced multiple protests last year over police brutality and racism. An Illinois teen has been charged with killing two people during one of the demonstrations in Kenosha in August.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

The algorithm takes into account factors like age, socioeconomic status and race.
UW Health designs algorithm to prioritize vaccine distribution
Madison Mayor congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris; looks forward to working with them
Grocery store employees could be next in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Public comment shifts grocery workers to be next in line for vaccine
Next vaccine rollout phase could include grocery workers
Next vaccine rollout phase could include grocery workers
Stop gates are opened, but law enforcement still ready in case any unrest occurs
Heightened security in Madison on Inauguration Day