Advertisement

Wisconsin lawmakers resurrect expungement bill

The Assembly passed a similar bill last session but it died in the Senate.
(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of legislators are resurrecting a bill that would allow more convicts to have their criminal records expunged.

Right now judges can order expungement if the conviction is for a Class H felony or below, the crime wasn’t violent, the person committed the crime before age 25 and has no previous felony conviction.

Expungement is contingent upon sentence completion and must be ordered during sentencing. The bill would allow judges to order expungement after sentence completion and remove the age limit.

The Assembly passed a similar bill last session but it died in the Senate.

This time the authors are painting the measure as a way to help people find work during the pandemic.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes

Latest News

Assembly Republicans want public to have vaccine by March
GOP gavels in, gavels out of unemployment session
Speaker Robin Vos discussing COVID-19 legislation.
Assembly Speaker Vos blocking people on Twitter
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly applaud Tuesday night as Speaker Robin Vos gives...
Redistricting poised as a top political issue of 2021