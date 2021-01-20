Advertisement

Wisconsin State Capitol appears fairly quiet on Inauguration Day

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Capitol appeared fairly quiet Wednesday during the Inauguration Day ceremony, with a few protesters and security in sight.

There were two officers at the Capitol around 11:30 a.m. walking laps around the building.

There was also small group of protesters with signs at the Capitol, but it did not appear that they were protesting the inauguration.

Over the weekend, Wisconsin National Guard troops were seen around the Capitol Square in anticipation for potential armed protests, though authorities said there were no specific threats.

A spokesperson for the Dept. of Administration sent NBC15 a statement Sunday.

“Given the current threats of civil unrest across the country, we are grateful today was peaceful. We would like to thank our public safety partners for coming together as a proactive cautionary measure to protect the public and our State Capitol. The Capitol will maintain an increased law enforcement presence as we continue to monitor this evolving situation.”

Dept. of Administration

The Deputy Dir. of Public Affairs for the Wisconsin National Guard, Maj. Joe Trovato, said Sunday they are serving in a support role to the Capitol Police, but would not disclose further details for security reasons.

