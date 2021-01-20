You don’t necessarily need to reside in Wis. to get a COVID-19 vaccine here

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just because someone isn’t a resident of Wisconsin, doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine here, the state Department of Health Services noted Tuesday.

In a news conference, DHS health officials noted that that they have not made a decision yet to only vaccinate Wisconsinites.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained that local health departments will make the decision to restrict vaccinations to residents in their local communities, while pharmacies will likely vaccinate any customer that comes through their doors.

If a health care worker who lives across the border takes care of Wisconsin patients, she said DHS wants to make sure they are vaccinated.

“We have not made a decision at this point that says we’ll only vaccinate Wisconsinites,” Van Dijk said. “If we start to see huge migration from other parts of the country, we may need to revisit that.”

Van Dijk also said that health care providers who are vaccinating their staff have likely vaccinated people who live across the Wisconsin border, because they want to ensure that key populations are getting vaccinated.

Over in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health recommends people can receive the vaccine regardless of their residence. They also included that people don’t have to have proof of their U.S. Citizenship to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

KCRG reports that 7,000 people who do not live in Iowa have received COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to Iowa. All of these people are either employees of long-term care facilities or health care workers, according to state rules.

