Advertisement

You don’t necessarily need to reside in Wis. to get a COVID-19 vaccine here

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(KY3)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just because someone isn’t a resident of Wisconsin, doesn’t necessarily mean that they can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine here, the state Department of Health Services noted Tuesday.

In a news conference, DHS health officials noted that that they have not made a decision yet to only vaccinate Wisconsinites.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained that local health departments will make the decision to restrict vaccinations to residents in their local communities, while pharmacies will likely vaccinate any customer that comes through their doors.

If a health care worker who lives across the border takes care of Wisconsin patients, she said DHS wants to make sure they are vaccinated.

“We have not made a decision at this point that says we’ll only vaccinate Wisconsinites,” Van Dijk said. “If we start to see huge migration from other parts of the country, we may need to revisit that.”

Van Dijk also said that health care providers who are vaccinating their staff have likely vaccinated people who live across the Wisconsin border, because they want to ensure that key populations are getting vaccinated.

Over in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Public Health recommends people can receive the vaccine regardless of their residence. They also included that people don’t have to have proof of their U.S. Citizenship to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

KCRG reports that 7,000 people who do not live in Iowa have received COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to Iowa. All of these people are either employees of long-term care facilities or health care workers, according to state rules.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns
File image
Platteville brothers found dead in their respective homes
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65

Latest News

Fire.
Madison Fire investigates fire at former Oscar Mayer plant location
UW Madison begins new type of COVID-19 testing
UW Madison begins new type of COVID-19 testing
Morgan Marsh-McGlone thanks her donors with hand-drawn coupons, available to redeem later in...
Wis. 8-year-old to appear at Pres.-elect Biden’s inauguration
Wisconsin 8-year-old to be featured at Inauguration Day
Wisconsin 8-year-old to be featured at Inauguration Day
NBC15 Political Analyst breaks down best inaugural addresses
NBC15 Political Analyst breaks down history of inaugural speeches