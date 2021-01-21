8-year-old Wisconsin girl appears in Inauguration Special for virtual lemonade stand success

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Among the star-studded linup during Wednesday’s Inauguration Special was an 8-year-old Wisconsin girl who made a name for herself last spring raising money to feed local families.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, a Belleville second grader, was featured in the “Celebrating America” segment dedicated to Americans who “feed us.”

Morgan launched a virtual lemonade stand lasrt summer after learning that kids who used to get meals at school were going hungry due to COIVD-19.

Starting with a $90 goal, Morgan ended the first day of her fundraiser with more than $2,500 raised. When she closed up shop, Morgan raised $53,000 for Little John’s Restaurant in Fitchburg, a non-profit, “pay-what-you-can” restaurant whose mission is to help families struggling with food insecurity.

Her efforts then caught the attention of the presidential inaugural planning committee; Morgan was one of six Americans who selected to share their stories during the national broadcast.

“I’m so happy to be one of the many Americans helping others,” Morgan said Wednesday, before handing it off to Host Tom Hanks.

“Well thanks, Morgan! I want to be just liek you,” Hanks said with a smile.

