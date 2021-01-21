A Few Flurries this Afternoon; Cold Arrives for the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin basked in abundant sunshine Thursday afternoon - the clearest day so far this year! Clouds will roll through later in the day along with a frontal system. A few flurries are possible as the front passes. A quick dusting is likely in some spots.

The coldest air of the season is just behind that frontal boundary! As soon as the flurries are over, winds turn out of the northwest and usher in polar air. A high-pressure center will drift across the Midwest Friday into Saturday. Tomorrow’s high temperature may only climb into the teens. Due to low temperatures falling below 0°F Saturday morning, Saturday is a First Alert Day. While not unusual for January, these temperatures will be the coldest southern Wisconsin has felt all season long.

A winter weather system enters on the heels of high pressure. Snow showers move in late Saturday into Sunday - dropping a ballpark 1-3″ of snow across southern Wisconsin. Totals and system timing will become clearer in the next few days. Next week starts on a seasonal note - with high temperatures in the mid 20′s. Another round of snow is possible on Tuesday. However, long-range models keep most of the activity confined to the state line and areas south in Illinois.

