Advertisement

A Few Flurries this Afternoon; Cold Arrives for the Weekend

A frontal system triggers a few flurries Thursday. The coldest air of the season settles into Wisconsin tomorrow thru Saturday.
The coldest air of the season settles in over southern Wisconsin Friday - Saturday. Wind chills...
The coldest air of the season settles in over southern Wisconsin Friday - Saturday. Wind chills are likely to dip well below 0°F early Saturday. It's a First Alert Day.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin basked in abundant sunshine Thursday afternoon - the clearest day so far this year! Clouds will roll through later in the day along with a frontal system. A few flurries are possible as the front passes. A quick dusting is likely in some spots.

The coldest air of the season is just behind that frontal boundary! As soon as the flurries are over, winds turn out of the northwest and usher in polar air. A high-pressure center will drift across the Midwest Friday into Saturday. Tomorrow’s high temperature may only climb into the teens. Due to low temperatures falling below 0°F Saturday morning, Saturday is a First Alert Day. While not unusual for January, these temperatures will be the coldest southern Wisconsin has felt all season long.

A winter weather system enters on the heels of high pressure. Snow showers move in late Saturday into Sunday - dropping a ballpark 1-3″ of snow across southern Wisconsin. Totals and system timing will become clearer in the next few days. Next week starts on a seasonal note - with high temperatures in the mid 20′s. Another round of snow is possible on Tuesday. However, long-range models keep most of the activity confined to the state line and areas south in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

Much colder weather for tomorrow and Saturday. Highs will be in the teens Friday and near 20 on...
Mild Today, But Turning Colder by the Weekend
Alert Day - Subzero temperatures Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT - Subzero temperatures for the first time this winter Saturday morning
FIRST ALERT - Subzero temperatures for the first time this winter Saturday morning
Temperatures will climb into the 20s this afternoon and continue to climb into the 30s tonight....
Breezy and Mild Today; Turning Much Colder by the End of the Week