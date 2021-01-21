A local event shows off quarantine creativity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Terrace is hosting a virtual event, allowing people of all ages the opportunity to show off how they have gotten creative during the pandemic. The event is called Madison Makes.

The goal: Show off something you started making/creating during quarantine, a project that you have adopted to pass some of the spare time created by the pandemic. Whether it’s cooking, painting, or building something, the only requirement is that you make it.

The event is open for every type of creation from every age.

To submit, make a video, explaining the process that led you to this creation or a tutorial on making it. Go to the Madison Makes page on the Monona Terrace website, and submit a form, sending it to the site email. The deadline is February 1st, and space is limited to so get those videos in soon.

The virtual event showcasing the videos is on March 6th.

