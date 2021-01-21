Advertisement

A local event shows off quarantine creativity

Submission deadline is February 1st.
(NBC15)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monona Terrace is hosting a virtual event, allowing people of all ages the opportunity to show off how they have gotten creative during the pandemic. The event is called Madison Makes.

The goal: Show off something you started making/creating during quarantine, a project that you have adopted to pass some of the spare time created by the pandemic. Whether it’s cooking, painting, or building something, the only requirement is that you make it.

The event is open for every type of creation from every age.

To submit, make a video, explaining the process that led you to this creation or a tutorial on making it. Go to the Madison Makes page on the Monona Terrace website, and submit a form, sending it to the site email. The deadline is February 1st, and space is limited to so get those videos in soon.

The virtual event showcasing the videos is on March 6th.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

Belleville man arrested after a high-speed police chase through Verona and Fitchburg
Much colder weather for tomorrow and Saturday. Highs will be in the teens Friday and near 20 on...
Mild Today, But Turning Colder by the Weekend
8-year-old Wisconsin girl appears in Inauguration Special for virtual lemonade stand success
8-year-old Wisconsin girl appears in Inauguration Special for virtual lemonade stand success
SDMAC Committee votes to add public transit workers to Phase 1B vaccination reccomendation
SDMAC Committee votes to add public transit workers to Phase 1B vaccination reccomendation