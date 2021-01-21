Belleville man arrested after a high-speed police chase through Verona and Fitchburg

VERONA/FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - A high-speed car chase that neared 100 mph, ended with the arrest of 48-year-old Gregory Hoffman of Belleville, according to the Verona Police Department.

Police say shortly before 7:12 p.m. Wednesday night, a driver reported encountering a truck driver in Paoli, who yelled profanities at her and followed her as they both drove north to Verona.

The Verona Police Department was able to find the truck driver, Gregory Hoffman, but when officers attempted to stop him, he fled eastbound on US Highway 18. Officers pursued Hoffman, in a chase that neared 100 mph.

Police say an attempt to stop the truck using a tire deflation device, was unsuccessful, and Hoffman then began driving southbound on Richardson Street.

The pursuit was called off after Hoffman passed Lacy Road in Fitchburg, due to the drivers “increasingly dangerous driving,” according to Verona Police Department.

Not long after, the Verona Police Department says an officer spotted the truck driving in a field between Mutchler Road and South Fish Hatchery Road. The truck got stuck in the field and Hoffman began to run away.

Police say they found Hoffman a few minutes later, and he was charged with fleeing an officer.

Hoffman also faces additional charges, including a third offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants, which will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

