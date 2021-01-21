Dane Co. Board to consider relief funding for businesses, rent assistance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Board will consider distributing millions of dollars to county businesses and families struggling to pay rent during its meeting Thursday night.

The Board will look to approve $4 million to Dane County’s Small Business Pandemic Recovery Grant program and give $8.5 million in rent assistance, according to a news release.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi described the pair of measures as a “down payment” to the needs of the community from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We see the need, we know the hurt folks are facing, and resolutions up for adoption tonight show we are ready to go to help struggling families and small businesses recover from the ravages of Covid,” Parisi said.

Parisi announced $4 million in CARES funding for businesses through Dane Buy Local at the start of the pandemic. Businesses who want to apply for this funding can go to Dane Buy Local’s website.

The possible contract to Tenant Resource Center would provide eviction prevention and housing stability services. Tenants or landlords would have to apply on an online application.

Parisi also spoke in favor of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan.

“The message from Washington D.C. in recent weeks could not be in starker contrast to what we saw with the federal government’s haphazard approach to this pandemic last year,” Parisi said. “Messages of hope are being paired with a recognition that communities like ours across the country are poised to get direct help to people struggling from this pandemic.”

Residents who would like to register to speak at or attend the virtual board meeting can find information on the board’s agenda.

