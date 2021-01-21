Advertisement

Department of Revenue extends hours on busiest days of tax season

(KKCO)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - To better service customers, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue says it will extend its customer service hours on select days during the 2021 tax season.

The one hour and 15 minute extention will occur during the last two weeks of January and again the first two weeks of April on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The DOR says the individual income tax season in Wisconsin this year begins on Feb. 12, 2021.

“We hope extending our availability will helpWisconsinites more easily reach usat a time that is convenient for them,so we can help them during what can be a hectic time for so many,” said DOR Secretary Peter Barca.

The agency’s website includes a comprehensive list of commonly asked questions on revenue-related topics and an abundance of online tools to help individuals and businesses.

The customer service team can be reached at (608) 266-2486 for individuals, and at (608) 266-2776 for businesses.

