DHS improves COVID-19 case activity level data visualizations

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In order for the public to better understand case activity metrics across counties in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services has improved features to those data visualizations on their COVID-19 dashboard.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk explained that the COVID-19 Disease Activity Dashboard is one the most popular pages on the dashboard.

“We know Wisconsinites go here to learn more about case activity both in their county and around the state,” Van Dijk said. “Throughout the course of the pandemic, we have made improvements to our data features related to case activity and will continue to do so, in order to provide decision makers in our state with the information they need.”

Case activity levels are now shown by county as a scatter-plot rather than a chart. DHS noted that users can more easily see case activity level, case burden and county trajectories this way.

Website users can also look at a new feature that shows three-month trend lines of case burdens for all Wisconsin counties.

DHS added that they will update this information by 5 p.m. every Wednesday.

