Advertisement

Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden

The filing comes before the new president’s first full day in office ended
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a "Trump Won" face mask as she arrives on the floor of the House to take her oath of office on opening day of the 117th Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Erin Scott/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMTV) - Before President Joe Biden finished his first day in office and before the Senate trial of his predecessor has even begun, a Georgia Republican has filed articles of impeachment against the new president.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced the articles Thursday, alleging corruption by President Biden in his dealings with Ukraine and abuse of power pertaining to his son, Hunter – all of which would have had to have happened before he took office.

“President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency,” she argued. “His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing.”

The congresswoman had announced last week on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV that she planned to file for impeachment, which likely won’t make it far in the Democratic-controlled House.

Greene, who had her account temporarily suspended over the weekend, has previously expressed racist viewpoints and support of QAnon conspiracy theories.

She gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon, a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centered around the debunked belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring they say is linked to Democrats.

Several of her allegations against the president stem from his son’s time on the board of directors of the Ukrainian company Burisma. A statement by the congresswoman mainly consisted of generalities, accusing him of accepting “benefits.”

Senate Republicans, including Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, issued a report that Hunter Biden’s appointment may have posed a conflict of interest, but they could find no evidence that his hiring influenced U.S. policies.

It also alleged President Biden, during his time as vice president, pushed for the dismissal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor at the time to benefit his son – although the American stance at the time was in line with other Western powers who also wanted Mykola Zlochevsky ousted.

Greene won her House seat in November.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are...
DOA asks for public input on 7th Congressional District redistricting
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
Pres. Biden’s swift action on climate change draws criticism and praise
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. In...
Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water
The Clerk's Office is preparing for the 11,000 mail in ballots already requested
Madison City Clerks Office prepares Spring Primary absentee ballots