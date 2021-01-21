Gundersen announces patient guidance on 65 and older vaccination process

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Gundersen Health System invited some Boscobel patients Thursday to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital said that all patients in Wisconsin who are 75 years and older are eligible to make an appointment, according to a news release.

Wisconsinites who are between the ages of 65 to 74 with high risk conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems from organ transplants are also eligible to schedule their vaccination.

Eligible patients will get information on how to schedule their vaccination appointment through their MyChart account or a letter in the mail. Patients without a MyChart should make one, the hospital added.

The hospital system also noted that their ability to give vaccinations depends on the supply they have.

They also asked that people refrain from calling their primary care clinics to ask for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.