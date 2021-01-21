Advertisement

Gundersen announces patient guidance on 65 and older vaccination process

Five Gundersen employees were chosen to receive the vaccine first because they’re at higher...
Five Gundersen employees were chosen to receive the vaccine first because they’re at higher risk while caring for COVID-19 patients.(WEAU)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - Gundersen Health System invited some Boscobel patients Thursday to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital said that all patients in Wisconsin who are 75 years and older are eligible to make an appointment, according to a news release.

Wisconsinites who are between the ages of 65 to 74 with high risk conditions such as cancer, chronic kidney disease and those with weakened immune systems from organ transplants are also eligible to schedule their vaccination.

Eligible patients will get information on how to schedule their vaccination appointment through their MyChart account or a letter in the mail. Patients without a MyChart should make one, the hospital added.

The hospital system also noted that their ability to give vaccinations depends on the supply they have.

They also asked that people refrain from calling their primary care clinics to ask for a vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

DHS
Nearly 52,000 Wisconsinites finish COVID-19 vaccination series
Vaccination
School District of Janesville employees eager to get vaccinated
School District of Janesville eligible for vaccines
School District of Janesville eligible for vaccines
DHS explains what happens to leftover COVID-19 vaccines
DHS explains what happens to leftover COVID-19 vaccines