Janesville’s MercyHealth begins COVID-19 vaccinations for those 65 or older

The coronavirus vaccines will be available by invitation only to begin
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and...
Barb Reilly, medical assistant, receives her second dose today at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville.(Mercyhealth in Janesville)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services moving into the next phase of vaccine distribution, MercyHealth hospital in Janesville plans to start offering doses to older patients starting next week.

Hospital officials explain they will be reaching out to patients enrolled in the MercyHealth’s MyChart system to offer invitations to set up an appointment for that first shot. They intend to start with the older cross-section of that demographic and will start with those over 75 years old before moving on to individuals between 65 and 74 years old.

The shots will be available by invitation only. At launch, there is no phone number for people to call to request an appointment and the hospital asks people not to call their main number, so the lines can stay open for health emergencies.

All coronavirus vaccinations will be delivered at a central location. However, the hospital did not say where.

Hospital officials are also asking qualifying individuals to be patient about getting their dose. They warned because of the limited supply trickling in it will take a while before everyone can be scheduled.

While the vaccination process continues, MercyHealth reminds people to continue taking the same precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask, socially distancing, and only going out when necessary.

