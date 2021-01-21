Madison City Clerks Office prepares Spring Primary absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2020 Election is behind us and Madison’s City Clerk’s Office is already preparing for another day at the polls: the February Spring Primary.

Their top priority is to send out the initial 11,000 mail-in absentee ballot requests to voters.

“Once again, a record for this type of election, and we don’t have any sense yet of what to expect for this election, so we’ll have to be very flexible and respond to voter demand,” Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said.

Only about 25% of voters usually turn out for a spring primary. The Clerk’s Office is ready to handle more requests than previous years due to the recent widespread of information about absentee voting.

