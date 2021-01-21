Advertisement

Madison Mayor congratulates Pres. Biden, VP Harris; looks forward to working with them

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday and let them know that the City is looking forward to working with them.

Rhodes-Conway explained that an issue in the community that the City wants to work on is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I welcome your plan to bring more testing and vaccination to our city, and I look forward to a strong collaboration between our Public Health department, the State of Wisconsin, and the federal government,” Rhodes-Conway said.

She also said that the president and vice president’s support for reopening schools and making childcare available will allow the City of Madison to “get back to work.”

Rhodes-Conway welcomed their administration’s support of health care access and a $15 minimum wage, but pushed for the long-term goal of a federal guaranteed income program.

She also noted that Vice President Harris lived in Madison briefly.

“I want to thank you, Madam Vice President, for your commitment to being the first, but not the last, woman of color in your position,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Please know that, although the time you lived here in Madison was brief, we claim you as one of our own.”

Rhodes-Conway praised President Biden for choosing a diverse cabinet to represent the United States.

