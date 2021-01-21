Advertisement

Man accused of attempting to disarm Madison PD officer

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old man was tentatively charged with alleged disarming a peace officer Wednesday night after lunging at a Madison Police Department officer’s gun to remove it and kicking another officer.

An MPD officer was giving a man a ride to a men’s shelter around 9 p.m. and was walking them to the door at 200 N First Street when a different man lunged at the officers gun.

According to a news release, the 24-year-old man tried to pull the gun up with both hands to remove it from the officer’s holster. MPD explained that the officer was able to prevent this from happening and then arrested the man, Ian Javet Ortiz-Cartagena.

Officers asked why Ortiz-Cartagena tried to disarm him, but Ortiz-Cartagena remained silent.

MPD noted that Ortiz-Cartagena then kicked a different officer multiple times while he was being taken into the squad car.

Officers took him to the Dane County Jail and tentatively charged him.

