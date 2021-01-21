Mild Today, But Turning Colder by the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Westerly to southwesterly wind will bring mild air and sunshine into the state for today. Highs today will reach the middle and upper 30s but fairly strong wind will keep wind chills in the 20s through the day.

A cold front will sweep in from the north and pass across the state by this evening. The front will bring a temporary increase in clouds and a few flurries. Behind the front, wind will shift to northerly and cold air will plunge southward. Highs by Friday will only be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits.

NBC15 meteorologists are calling for a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday. The low temperatures Saturday morning will be dipping below zero with wind chills in some spots approaching -10 degrees.

A wave of low pressure will move in from the west later Saturday and snow will be likely Saturday night. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation is expected by Sunday morning.

