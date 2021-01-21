Advertisement

MPD investigate shots fired on Woodridge Ct.

(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Woodridge Ct. Wednesday afternoon.

According to MP officers responded to the call around 2:00 p.m.

A vehicle was located at the scene with nullet holes and officers located multiple shell casings of different callibers.

MPD says no injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

