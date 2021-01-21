Nearly 52,000 Wisconsinites finish COVID-19 vaccination series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Health Services reported Thursday that the past 24 hours marked the single largest day of vaccinations yet, with 22,072 vaccine doses administered.

DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk noted during a news conference that there have been 285,358 total vaccine doses administered to date.

She also explained that 51,893 are second doses, meaning the recipients are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Van Dijk noted that despite these vaccinations, “the pandemic rages on.”

DHS confirmed 2,177 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of Wisconsinites ever infected with the virus above 528,000.

The seven-day rolling average has continued to decline, currently at 1,731.

The department noted that while 60 Wisconsin counties are seeing very high disease activity levels, 36 Wisconsin counties are showing a shrinking trajectory. This means their levels of COVID-19 in their area is decreasing. Buffalo County is currently the only county in the states with critically high levels of COVID-19.

Health officials also noted that 82 people have gone to the hospital since the previous report, with 834 total patients currently in Wisconsin hospitals. There are 193 patients in the ICU, dipping below the 200-mark for the first time in recent weeks.

DHS also reported 45 deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.

