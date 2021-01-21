Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi on Green Lake Co. highway

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a semi Wednesday and later died.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene, along Co. Hwy. K, near Craig Rd., after receiving a 911 call shortly before 2 p.m. The pedestrian was flown to Theda Care Neenah where the individual, whose name was not released, succumbed to the injuries sustained.

Investigators determined the pedestrian had gotten out of a vehicle and ended up in the path of the semi. They did not indicate if the person moved there intentionally or by accident.

The highway was shut down for approximately 90 minutes while crews investigated the scene, eventually reopening around 3:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported.

The semi driver did not suffer any injuries, it added.

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Green Lake Co. Coroner have joined the investigation, which is still ongoing.

