Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers

(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Utilityman Daniel Robertson has agreed to a $900,00, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that allows him to earn an additional $400,000 in performance bonuses.

Robertson batted .333 with no homers and two RBIs in 17 games with the San Francisco Giants last season while making appearances at shortstop, second base, third base and the outfield. Robertson had spent the previous three seasons with Tampa Bay and had played at least 74 games in each of them.

He turns 27 on March 22.

Robertson has a career batting average of .234 with 16 homers and 74 RBIs in 249 games.

