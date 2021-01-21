School District of Janesville employees eager to get vaccinated

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Everyone employed by the School District of Janesville is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The school district is cancelling classes so employees can go to Mercy Hospital and get their shot.

“We are hoping to have anyone and everyone who is employed in the School District of Janesville, vaccinated,” said Van Buren Elementary School principal Stephanie Pajerski. “It is all covered through insurance and the district has worked very hard to make it accessible for all,”

Pajerski says she already got her first shot on Monday.

“I think if you talk to most educators, they are happy this is happening so soon. Originally, we were told that that might not happen until June,” she said. “So, this is fantastic that it is still January and the district has been able to work with Mercy and Dean and make this happen for our educators who are here in our classrooms every day and face-to-face with students,”

The school district says when the vaccines began getting approved, they started a vaccine plan. The district says they sent out a survey in early January about interest in getting the vaccine and about 1,300 employees of about 1,600 polled said they were willing to get the shot.

“Now that it is here, it’s almost surreal,” added Pajerski. “It’s actually happening, and I couldn’t be happier,”

SDJ says healthcare providers are the ones who manage the doses so they aren’t sure how many are on hand. But those healthcare providers say they are confident they will be able to vaccinate all SDJ employees who want one.

