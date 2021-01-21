Slow vaccine rollout? NBC15’s County by County Breakdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There has been some frustration towards the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Tony Evers wrote a letter with several other democratic governors to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It asked for permission for Wisconsin to purchase doses of the vaccine directly from Pfizer.

NBC15 is breaking down the numbers to see how the vaccination process is going in the NBC15 viewing area.

Statewide, almost 5% of people have been vaccinated with at least the first dose, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS credits The Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) for providing the total number of people vaccinated.

The number reflected below are as of Jan. 21, 2021.

Percentage vaccinated

Wisconsin: 4.8%

Dane County: 7.8%

Sauk County: 5.2%

Rock County: 5.8%

Columbia County: 4.9%

Dodge County: 3.9%

Jefferson County: 4.4%

Grant County: 6.0%

Green County: 6.6%

Iowa County: 6.5%

Looking at a wider scope of how Wisconsin compares to its neighbors in the Midwest, it appears to be on par.

Total Vaccinations

Wisconsin: 281,789

Illinois: 572,389

Michigan: 598,127

Minnesota: 203,839

Population Size

Wisconsin: 5,822,434

Illinois: 12,671,821

Michigan: 9,986,857

Minnesota: 5,639,632

Percentage

Wisconsin: 4.8%

Illinois: 4.5%

Michigan: 6.0%

Minnesota: 3.6%

First vaccines administered

Wisconsin: December 14th

Illinois: December 15th

Michigan: December 14th

Minnesota: December 15th

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.