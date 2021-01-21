Advertisement

Slow vaccine rollout? NBC15’s County by County Breakdown

There has been some frustration towards the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. NBC15 is breaking down the numbers to see how the vaccination process is going in the NBC15 viewing area.
COVID-19 vaccine
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There has been some frustration towards the slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Tony Evers wrote a letter with several other democratic governors to U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. It asked for permission for Wisconsin to purchase doses of the vaccine directly from Pfizer.

NBC15 is breaking down the numbers to see how the vaccination process is going in the NBC15 viewing area.

Statewide, almost 5% of people have been vaccinated with at least the first dose, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS credits The Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) for providing the total number of people vaccinated.

The number reflected below are as of Jan. 21, 2021.

Percentage vaccinated

  • Wisconsin: 4.8%
  • Dane County: 7.8%
  • Sauk County: 5.2%
  • Rock County: 5.8%
  • Columbia County: 4.9%
  • Dodge County: 3.9%
  • Jefferson County: 4.4%
  • Grant County: 6.0%
  • Green County: 6.6%
  • Iowa County: 6.5%

Looking at a wider scope of how Wisconsin compares to its neighbors in the Midwest, it appears to be on par.

Total Vaccinations

  • Wisconsin: 281,789
  • Illinois: 572,389
  • Michigan: 598,127
  • Minnesota: 203,839

Population Size

  • Wisconsin: 5,822,434
  • Illinois: 12,671,821
  • Michigan: 9,986,857
  • Minnesota: 5,639,632

Percentage

  • Wisconsin: 4.8%
  • Illinois: 4.5%
  • Michigan: 6.0%
  • Minnesota: 3.6%

First vaccines administered

  • Wisconsin: December 14th
  • Illinois: December 15th
  • Michigan: December 14th
  • Minnesota: December 15th

