SSM Health partnership works to promote diversity in construction trades

SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
SSM Health logo (Source: SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health has partnered with multiple organizations to help promote diversity around their new clinic project’s workforce and sub-contractors.

SSM Health, the Urban League of Greater Madison, Operation Fresh Start and Findorff have been working together to help give residents hands on training in construction trades.

According to a news release, participants in the Foundations for the Trades program worked onsite this week at the Fish Hatchery Road clinic with Findorff’s team. SSM Health noted that participants helped frame walls for the new building and are working to place steel studs and frame walls.

SSM Health said the participants will return to the site in March to assist with drywall work.

