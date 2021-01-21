Advertisement

Third of Wisconsin police in survey report no body cameras

Of the 434 agencies who responded, 160 said they do not use body cameras.
(NBC News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than a third of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that responded to a new survey said they don’t use body cameras.

“This data provides—for the first time—a statewide overview of the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras by law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin. It also provides further clarity about the barriers to implementation,” Attorney General Kaul explained.

The state Department of Justice released findings Thursday from a survey of 553 agencies conducted in November. Of the 434 agencies who responded to the request, 160 said they do not use body cameras.

Another 274 said they did.

Three-quarters of those agencies reported they have enough cameras so that every officer has a dedicated device. Other departments said officers exchange cameras during shift changes and not every officer uses one.

Twenty-six departments said their body-camera policy is not available to the public. Another 22 departments said they didn’t have any policy on body camera use.

