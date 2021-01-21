UnityPoint Health- Meriter administers 1st COVID-19 vaccines to those 65 or older

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health- Meriter administered their first vaccines to people over the age of 65 Thursday to their clinic patients.

Meriter will reach out directly to patients ages 65 or older in order to begin scheduling appointments for vaccinations, according to a news release.

The hospital asked that patients hold back on calling the clinic directly regarding their COVID-19 vaccine.

VP of Clinic Operations David Childers said that expanding vaccine access to this group is an “exciting step forward.”

“While we share everyone’s excitement, we ask the public for patience as we rollout the vaccine as quickly and safely as we can,” Childers said.

Patients who in this age group will be notified through their MyUnityPoint (MyChart), texts, phone calls and mailings.

The hospital also noted that they are continuing to vaccinate people in Tier 1A and emergency responders.

Meriter vaccinated nearly 200 community members on Thursday.

