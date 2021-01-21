UW Health develops algorithm to prioritize vaccine distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When it comes to distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, people at the highest risk have always been the top priority. A group of Madison researchers created a tool to further break down who should get their shot first.

Officials at UW Health knew health care workers would be first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, but they wanted to determine who needed it most within that group.

“We thought it was really important if we were not going to get enough vaccines for everybody at the same time, to really look at who were the employees at the highest risk,” said UW Health Chief Diversity Shiva Bidar-Sielaff.

That conversation started in November, before any vaccine doses were allocated to states. UW Health asked researchers if they could develop a tool to prioritize distribution among health care workers.

“We went out and looked at national data on risk of mortality by race and ethnicity and age,” said Dr. Grace Flood, who helped lead the project.

Flood teamed up with UW-Madison researchers, and they developed an algorithm to prioritize vaccine distribution. The algorithm uses two sets of data: age and the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI).

The SVI is based on where people live. It includes four main factors: socioeconomic status, household composition and disability, race and ethnicity and housing and transportation.

“Age and SVI are weighted in the algorithm, so that it represents the risk of mortality,” Flood explains.

The algorithm uses the data to calculate a priority score—the higher the score, the higher the risk.

For example, in a neighborhood on the west side of Madison with an SVI value of 0.775, the score for someone 30 years old is 19.03. For someone at the age of 60, the score goes up to 748.45.

UW Health only used the algorithm for their employees in Phase 1A, as their priorities are changing as vaccine access expands.

“I think our priority, just like the priority for DHS and the state, is to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible,” Bidar-Sielaff said.

However, she added they are keeping the risk factors in mind moving forward.

“[We’re] being very intentional about making sure that the communities of color who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 really have the understanding and ability to get their questions answered,” Bidar-Sielaff explained.

While UW Health is winding down the algorithm, researchers have made it available online so other organizations can take advantage.

