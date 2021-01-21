Advertisement

Wahl helps No. 10 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 68-52

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl shoots over Northwestern's Pete Nance during the second half of an NCAA...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl shoots over Northwestern's Pete Nance during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern.

The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39.

Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige’s 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left.

D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin.

Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern, which has lost six straight.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Mutating coronavirus
The more contagious coronavirus strain has reached Wisconsin, DHS warns

Latest News

Stanford's Kathryn Plummer (2) spikes around the block by Wisconsin's Dana Rettke (16) during...
No. 1 Wisconsin selected as unanimous preseason favorite in Big Ten Volleyball
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Alex Smith (11) is brought down by Arizona Cardinals' Chike...
Wisconsin football elevates Ross Kolodziej to defensive line coach
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles as he is interviewed after an NFL football game against...
Pro Football Writers choose Packers QB Aaron Rodgers as MVP
Milwaukee Brewer Don Sutton shown, March, 1984. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle)
Don Sutton, the Dodger legend who helped guide the Brewers to the World Series, dies at 75